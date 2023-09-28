© Blue Badge Style The Blue Badge Style application allows users to rate places based on accessibility and style

For example, a two-check mark review of a London oyster bar notes that, “You have to queue for a table but it’s worth it as the seafood platter is an occasion on its own. There are steps at the main entrance, but the waiters will bring a portable ramp. Unfortunately, the restaurant toilets have grab rails but are not big enough for a wheelchair.”

Fiona, who now gets around in a wheelchair, believes that disability shouldn’t prevent anybody from going out and enjoying life.

“Style is important to disabled people too,” says Fiona. “It’s important to their well-being, their mental health. Style also applies to more than just big brands, it can include biker bars for example, places that aren’t necessarily expensive.”

Fiona gave three check marks to a favourite hotel: “The [entrance] ramp is a little steep, but the doorman is very helpful. The bar is extremely spacious so there’s plenty of room for wheelchairs and the floor is smooth for walking stick users.”

In 2014, the company earned first prize for the special category “Urban and Natural Environment” in the European Investment Bank Institute’s Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises social entrepreneurs making positive social, ecological, or environmental impact in their communities.

Awarding accessibility and design style

The business expanded to include an annual Blue Badge Access Award in 2016, which Fiona co-created with hotelier Robin Sheppard, who has Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“He had a design competition to improve the experience of disabled guests,” she explains. “Disabled people used to get a hospital-like room, not the same as everyone else. He wanted to make designers aware that disabled people want to stay in nice places too.”