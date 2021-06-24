© HeHop Sandy Beky’s mobile app helps victims produce evidence if abuse cases go to court.

Unique use of blockchain

One look at Sandy’s CV tells you she is not afraid of taking on challenges. She grew up in Madagascar, but lived in Belgium, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. She is the founder of Kyosei Solutions Lab, a Paris startup that conducts workshops and training on innovative models of management and leadership.

What Sandy was seeking to do with the new app was unusual. Blockchain is the basis of bitcoin, and it’s also being used to record supply-chain transactions and improve large-scale business operations. She started seeking people from within her network who could help with her plan. Eventually she found Marc Couloigner, a French blockchain expert who was enthusiastic about the idea of HeHop. He signed on as the cofounder of the Paris-based non-profit organisation, and together with a small team, they developed the app.

The app was made available in June 2020. It’s free to use and is available only in France at this point.

Several municipalities and police departments in France have been using the HeHop app in pilot projects. About 700 people have downloaded the app and more than 3,500 files have been uploaded to the blockchain.

HeHop won first prize in the 2019 Social Innovation Tournament, which is organised by the European Investment Bank Institute to help companies that are offering creative responses to societal problems.

Planned upgrades

The app allows a person to record up to 20 minutes of audio and 5 minutes of video, as well as still photos. As soon as the recording stops, the files are automatically uploaded to the blockchain database. The limits were necessary to make sure the files could be uploaded properly, Sandy says. Users can restart the app to record again immediately afterwards.

The HeHop team is working on improvements that would allow a user to remotely activate the app, either through a keyword or a remote button that could be in a pocket. During a conflict, it would be safer and easier to activate the app without alerting the abuser.