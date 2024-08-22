Imagine you’re a single mother, a freelance writer, a dog owner or a new immigrant looking to rent a home. You have income and a solid track record of paying your bills. Nonetheless, your application is repeatedly rejected, because your profile makes landlords nervous.

“We exist in a world where not everyone has equal access to finance,” says Sarah Wernér, co-founder of the fintech company Husmus. “Decisions are made using credit scores, but these are biased, and often inaccurate. It has huge repercussions in peoples’ lives, particularly their ability to put a roof over their heads.”

In 2019, Sarah inherited her childhood house in England and became a landlord, an experience she found as trying as being a tenant. Like other landlords, she gravitated towards tenants with “stable” jobs, such as doctors and lawyers.

“Even as someone who’s aware of the biases of the world,” she recalls, “I found myself making decisions in a biased way, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what is happening? Why are you acting like this?’ And I realised that it’s for financial reasons. People act the way they do out of fear of loss.”

In 2021, Sarah founded Husmus (‘house mouse’ in Swedish), together with her husband Mattias, a technical director from Sweden. It’s an unbiased, tenant-referencing program to give potential reliable tenants an equal chance to find a home.