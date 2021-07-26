AFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT FUND 4

EIB's investment supports the investment strategy of an established fund manager to create / enhance value of infrastructure assets in transportation, digitalisation, climate action and environmental sectors in sub-Saharan Africa. It also supports the introduction of high standard of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") best practices in the portfolio companies.





The Fund is focused on sectors with significant growth potential in underserved markets. The operation will address the market failure in risk-assessment that is hindering the development of greenfield infrastructure assets and infrastructure operating companies in the region. It also addresses the gap between supply and demand that are closely linked to lack of capacity and availability of funding for such assets.





An EIB investment is seen an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the target fund size, and (ii) crowd-in new investors.





The Fund Manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural enhancements to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.





The proposal will deliver on several EIB objectives outside the EU. It will contribute to the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy, the Digital4Development policy, the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan and priority for Sustainable growth and jobs.