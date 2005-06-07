Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Part of the series :
Description
The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.
Contents:
- EIB Group: key data
- EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
- Message from the President
- Enlargement, operational background and overview 2004
- The Corporate Operational Plan 2005-2007
- EIB Group activity in 2004
- Balanced development throughout the European Union
- The Innovation 2010 Initiative
- Protecting the environment and improving the quality of life
- TENS– Networking Europe
- EIB Group support for SMEs
- Human capital
- FEMIP: reinforcing cooperation in the Mediterranean region
- Cooperation with other partner countries
- The EIB: a leading international debt issuer
- Corporate Governance
- A partner to the European institutions and IFIs
- Transparency and accountability
- EIB Group administration and staff
- EIB Governing Bodies
- The Management Committee of the EIB
- EIB Organisation Chart
- EIF Governing Bodies
- Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
- EIB Group addresses
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Activity Report 2023
- European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2021
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2020
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2018
- Annual Report 2010 – "Activity" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Activity" volume
- Annual Report 1999
- Annual Report 1998
- Annual Report 1997
- Annual Report 1996
- Annual Report 1995
- Annual Report 1994
- Annual Report 1993
- Annual Report 1992
- Annual Report 1991
- Annual Report 1990
- Annual Report 1989
- Annual Report 1988
- Annual Report 1987
- Annual Report 1986
- Annual Report 1985
- Annual Report 1984
- Annual Report 1983
- Annual Report 1982
- Annual Report 1981
- Annual Report 1980
- Annual Report 1979
- Annual Report 1978
- Annual Report 1977
- Annual Report 1976
- Annual Report 1975
- Annual Report 1974
- Annual Report 1973
- Annual Report 1972
- Annual Report 1971
- Annual Report 1970
- Annual Report 1969
- Annual Report 1968
- Annual Report 1967
- Annual Report 1966
- Annual Report 1965
- Annual Report 1964
- Annual Report 1963
- Annual Report 1962
- Annual Report 1961
- Annual Report 1960
- Annual Report 1959
- Annual Report 1958
- 2016 Activity Report
- 2015 Activity Report
- 2014 Activity Report
- Activity Report 2013
- Activity Report 2012
- Activity Report 2011
- Activity Report 2008
- Activity Report 2007
- Activity Report 2006
- Activity Report 2005
- Rapport d’activité 2003
- Activity Report 2002
- Activity Report 2001
- Activity Report 2000
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2017
All publications in this series
- Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
- EIB Group Activity Report 2023
- European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2021
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2020
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2017
- 2016 Activity Report
- 2015 Activity Report
- 2014 Activity Report
- Activity Report 2013
- Activity Report 2012
- Activity Report 2011
- Annual Report 2010 – "Activity" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Activity" volume
- Activity Report 2008
- Activity Report 2007
- Activity Report 2006
- Activity Report 2005
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2003
- Activity Report 2002
- Activity Report 2001
- Activity Report 2000
- Annual Report 1999
- Annual Report 1998
- Annual Report 1997
- Annual Report 1996
- Annual Report 1995
- Annual Report 1994
- Annual Report 1993
- Annual Report 1992
- Annual Report 1991
- Annual Report 1990
- Annual Report 1989
- Annual Report 1988
- Annual Report 1987
- Annual Report 1986
- Annual Report 1985
- Annual Report 1984
- Annual Report 1983
- Annual Report 1982
- Annual Report 1981
- Annual Report 1980
- Annual Report 1979
- Annual Report 1978
- Annual Report 1977
- Annual Report 1976
- Annual Report 1975
- Annual Report 1974
- Annual Report 1973
- Annual Report 1972
- Annual Report 1971
- Annual Report 1970
- Annual Report 1969
- Annual Report 1968
- Annual Report 1967
- Annual Report 1966
- Annual Report 1965
- Annual Report 1964
- Annual Report 1963
- Annual Report 1962
- Annual Report 1961
- Annual Report 1960
- Annual Report 1959
- Annual Report 1958