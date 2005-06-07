  • Publication information

    7 Jun 2005

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • EIB Group: key data
  • EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
  • Message from the President
  • Enlargement, operational background and overview 2004
  • The Corporate Operational Plan 2005-2007
  • EIB Group activity in 2004
    • Balanced development throughout the European Union
    • The Innovation 2010 Initiative
    • Protecting the environment and improving the quality of life
    • TENS– Networking Europe
    • EIB Group support for SMEs
    • Human capital
    • FEMIP: reinforcing cooperation in the Mediterranean region
    • Cooperation with other partner countries
    • The EIB: a leading international debt issuer
  • Corporate Governance
    • A partner to the European institutions and IFIs
    • Transparency and accountability
    • EIB Group administration and staff
    • EIB Governing Bodies
    • The Management Committee of the EIB
    • EIB Organisation Chart
    • EIF Governing Bodies
  • Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
  • EIB Group addresses