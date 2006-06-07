  • Publication information

    7 Jun 2006

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • EIB Group: key data
  • EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
  • Message from the President
  • The European Investment Bank Group in 2005
  • The Corporate Operational Plan for 2006-2008
  • EIB Group Activity in 2005
    • Balanced development throughout the European Union
    • The Innovation 2010 Initiative
    • Protecting the environment
    • Development of Trans-European Networks (TENs)
    • SME support becomes a core objective in 2005
    • FEMIP: supporting the Mediterranean Partner Countries
    • Cooperation with other partner countries
    • A leading international debt issuer
  • Corporate Governance
    • A partner to the European and development institutions
    • Transparency and accountability
    • EIB Group Administration and Staff
    • EIB Statutory Bodies
    • The Management Committee of the EIB
    • EIB Organisation Chart
    • EIF Statutory Bodies
  • Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
  • EIB Group Addresses