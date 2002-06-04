  • Publication information

    4 Jun 2002

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  •  
    • Message from the President
    • Operational background and overview 2001
    • Corporate Operational Plan 2002 - 2004
    • EIB Group activity in 2001
      • Fostering balanced development throughout the Union
      • The “Innovation 2000 Initiative”
      • Safeguarding the environment and improving the quality of life
      • Preparing the Accession Countries for EU membership
      • Cooperating with Partner Countries
      • EIB Group support for SMEs
      • Financing Trans-European Networks
      • Promoting human capital
    • A top-flight financial intermediary
      • Activity on the capital markets
      • Cooperation with the banking sector
      • A broad palette of products
    • EIB Group administration and staff
      • Increasing accountability through enhanced transparency
      • EIB Governing Bodies
      • The Management Committee of the EIB
      • EIB Organisation Chart
      • EIF Governing Bodies and Structure
      • EIB Group administration and staff
      • EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
    • Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
    • EIB Group addresses