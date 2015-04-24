Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity Report presents the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • Foreword by the President
  • 2014 Highlights
  • Delivering a firm response to the economic crisis
  • Innovating for smart growth in Europe
  • Backing small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Creating strategic links in Europe’s infrastructure
  • Finance at work for climate action and the environment
  • Providing finance around the globe
  • Financial strength at the service of investment
  • The EU bank