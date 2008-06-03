  • Publication information

    3 Jun 2008

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • EIB Group: key statutory figures
  • EIB Group: summarised consolidated balance sheet
  • Message from the President
  • The Corporate Operational Plan for 2008-2010
  • EIB Group Activity in 2007
    • Balanced development throughout the Union
    • Support for innovation
    • Environmental sustainability
    • TENs: transport networks for Europe
    • Support for small and medium-sized enterprises
    • Sustainable, competitive and secure energy
    • Candidate and potential Candidate Countries
    • European Neighbour and Partner Countries
    • ACP, Asian and Latin American partner countries
    • EIB borrowing activity
  • Corporate Governance
    • Working with others
    • Governance and accountability
    • Direct footprint and working responsibly
    • EIB Statutory Bodies
    • TheManagement Committee of the EIB
    • Organisation chart
    • EIF Statutory Bodies
  • Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
  • EIB Group Addresses