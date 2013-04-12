Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The Activity Report presents the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects.
Contents:
- Key results in 2012
- Foreword from the President
- Unlocking Europe’s growth potential
- Boosting innovation for smart growth in Europe
- Building an interconnected Europe
- Energising economic recovery
- Backing small and medium-sized enterprises
- Supporting economic and social cohesion
- Giving economically weaker regions a lift
- Tailor-made products for using structural funds
- Adapting to exceptional circumstances
- Assistance for less-advanced regions
- Safeguarding the environment – financing climate action
- Putting finance to work for emissions reduction
- Increasing climate resilience
- Specialised funds and initiatives
- Helping cities go green
- Promoting sustainable growth beyond the EU’s borders
- A solid financial partner
- The world’s largest supranational borrower
- Governance at the EIB
