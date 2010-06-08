  • Publication information

    8 Jun 2010

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The EIB Group's 2009 Annual Report consists of three separate volumes:

  1. The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects;
  2. the Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility, the FEMIP Trust Fund, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes;
  3. The Statistical Report presenting in list form the projects financed, and the borrowings undertaken, by the EIB in 2009 together with a listing of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.