Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity Report presents the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • Foreword by the President
  • 2015 Highlights
  • EIB thinking…EIB doing…
    • Innovate now: Responding to Europe’s biggest business need
    • At your back: How the EIB supports vital innovation when others won’t
  • The global player: Investment outside the EU
  • Where the funds come from: Debt issuance and green bonds
  • Interacting and Collaborating Governance at the EIB