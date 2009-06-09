  • Publication information

    9 Jun 2009

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Description

The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • EIB Group: key statutory figures
  • Message from the President
  • The Corporate Operational Plan for 2009-2011
  • EIB Group Activity in 2008
    • Balanced development throughout the European Union
    • Preparing for the knowledge economy
    • Environmental sustainability
    • TENs: transport networks for Europe
    • Support for small and medium-sized enterprises
    • Sustainable, competitive and secure energy for Europe
    • The Bank’s mandates outside the European Union
    • EIB borrowing activities: a leading sovereign-class international debt issuer
  • Corporate Governance
    • Corporate Responsibility at the EIB
    • Environmental footprint and working responsibly
    • Working with others
    • Transparency and accountability
    • EIB Statutory Bodies
    • The Management Committee of the EIB
    • Organisation chart
    • EIF Statutory Bodies