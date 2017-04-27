Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Part of the series :
Description
Impact for Inclusion
- New ideas for the Investment Plan for Europe
- Modelling our impact
- Tackling global migration
The Activity Report presents the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects.
Table of contents:
- Foreword by the President
- 2016 highlights
- EIB thinking…EIB doing…
- A simple answer on GDP and jobs
- New structures for new challenges
- Innovation for competitiveness
- Going big on small and medium-sized entreprises
- Infrastructure for a connected Europe
- Climate and environment for everyone's future
- The global player
- Microfinance
- Where the funds come from
- Governance
