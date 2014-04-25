  • Publication information

    25 Apr 2014

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity Report presents the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • The EIB in 2013 in figures
  • Foreword from the President
  • Unlocking access to finance for SMEs
  • Developing innovation and skills for a growing economy
  • Building strategic infrastructure
  • Acting sustainably to safeguard our climate
  • Stimulating growth within and beyond the EU's borders
  • Underpinning operations with financial strength
  • EIB governance