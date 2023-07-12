Reference: 20230024

Release date: 24 May 2023

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The objective of the EU Sustainable Infrastructure Lending Envelope (SILE) is to finance sustainable infrastructure investments, notably supporting the transition to clean energy, circular economy, and industry decarbonization. The eligible investments under InvestEU will all be consistent with the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPA) of the Sustainable Infrastructure Window - General Debt (InvestEU-SIW).

Additionality and Impact

The investment gap for sustainable infrastructure in Europe is significant, and the corporate sector needs to play a role in bridging this gap. Private investments are hindered by market failures, with market prices not always fully reflecting positive externalities and capital market failures linked to high upfront costs and long payback periods. The EU Sustainable Infrastructure Lending Envelope (SILE) aims to address these market failures and investment gap by providing the longer tenor financing to make these investments more attractive, as well as by providing favourable rates. By mobilizing private capital for sustainable infrastructure sub-projects, the SILE will contribute to the EU's commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The investments related to sustainable infrastructure are expected to generate positive environmental and social impacts, support efficiency and job creation, as well as to provide safety and resilience against the effects of climate change. The climate-proofed investments will contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, with a possible contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability reaching at least 60% of the total project cost. The sub-projects falling under this SILE will be implemented by promoters with sound expertise and will address clear sectorial policy objectives and attempt to mitigate identified sub-optimal investment situations and/or investment gaps resulting from market failures. This will be assessed during the appraisal of each sub-project of the SILE.

The Bank will provide support and advice to the promoters of the sub-projects, including help with the InvestEU sustainability proofing requirements. The Bank's expertise will be used to select eligible sub-projects that meet the requirements of the InvestEU Tranche. In addition to technical support, the Bank will provide, alongside the InvestEU guarantees, long tenor financing at favourable conditions. This financial contribution aims to crowd in private investment and, in the long run, to promote sustainable economic growth and development. The SILE would not have been carried out, to the same extent by the Bank, without the InvestEU support.

Objectives

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to improve private sector companies access to finance- at favourable conditions- for investments supporting sustainable infrastructure in the European Union.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 850 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1700 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB will require that Sub-Projects financed under the Lending Envelope comply with the domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Approved - 12/07/2023