Bulgarian city Burgas to get EIB guidance for new scientific campus

EIB to advise Burgas on plan to create top scientific centre that will serve city’s four universities.

Due to open in 2027, new campus will feature research and data facilities as well as student housing and sports premises.

EIB to help develop economic model for site as Burgas seeks to attract researchers and students from around world.

The Bulgarian city of Burgas will develop a state-of-the-art scientific campus and seek to attract Bulgarian and international researchers and students with guidance from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The new campus is due to open its doors in 2027 and serve four universities in Burgas, Bulgaria’s fourth-largest city and a major industrial and tourist hub on the Back Sea.

The agreement involves the EIB’s advisory services. EIB Advisory Head of Public & Infrastructure Finance Division Julien Chebbo and Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov signed the accord today in the city.

Burgas has a population of more than 200,000 and is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Bulgaria. The new campus will feature centres for research and development and data as well as housing and sporting facilities.

“Creating a quality space for studying, working and living is key to attract young people and retain talent in cohesion regions,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “We are pleased to support Burgas in structuring a viable economic model for the new campus, which will enhance the city’s position in the higher-education landscape, promoting innovation and economic growth.”

The municipality of Burgas has completed a design for the campus and designated land plots for it. EIB Advisory will propose and evaluate financing options and help devise an appropriate management and governance structure for the campus. The expertise is being mobilised under the European Commission’s InvestEU Advisory mandate.

“This is an extremely important project to attract young people by providing opportunities for broad-spectrum education and development,” said Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. “This requires a modern environment that seamlessly combines opportunities for education and science with quality living quarters. This setting will inspire and nurture the development of specialists in various academic fields and the attainment of top scientific achievements.”

The new agreement follows other EIB Advisory support for Burgas including a comprehensive feasibility study in 2022-2023 for a new children’s hospital. In September 2023, the EIB then approved a €12.8 million loan for Burgas to co-fund the hospital.

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

In addition to financing, the EIB offers advisory services that help public and private partners develop and implement high-quality, investment-ready projects. In 2024 alone, EIB advisory teams helped mobilise over €200 billion of investments across Europe and beyond.

About the InvestEU Advisory Hub

The InvestEU programme provides the EU with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery and growth. It helps mobilise private investments for the EU’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible.

The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support and technical assistance related to centrally managed EU investment funds. Managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget, the InvestEU Advisory Hub connects project promoters and intermediaries with advisory partners, who work directly together to help projects reach the financing stage.

EIB Advisory provides technical and financial expertise to support the development of sustainable and bankable projects in various sectors. In Bulgaria, EIB experts are assisting public authorities and businesses in preparing infrastructure investments in energy, energy efficiency, healthcare, transport and the environment, improving project planning and enhancing access to funding through tailored services and capacity building.

About the Municipality of Burgas

The Municipality of Burgas is the fourth-largest municipality in Bulgaria and the city of Burgas is the biggest city in south-eastern Bulgaria. Surrounded by three lakes and the Black Sea, the fast-developing city serves as a commercial and transport hub in the country. Burgas is an important centre for sea tourism with facilities and transport connections to the resorts on the South Black Sea coast.