EIB invested nearly €1.38 billion in 2025 to develop Poland’s road network

The European Investment Bank has granted the Poland’s national development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego a new long-term loan of €500 million for the construction on the S17 expressway in south-eastern Poland.

Investment in road networks boosts economic activity and regional development, supporting both civilian and military mobility.

A €275 million agreement with Poland’s State Treasury will help strengthen climate resilience of road infrastructure.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted Poland’s national development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) a new long-term loan of €500 million to build sections totalling around 93 km of the S17 expressway in the Lublin region in south-eastern part of the country. This year’s investment by the EIB to expand and modernise Poland’s road network has thus reached nearly €1.38 billion, helping to boost economic activity and regional development while supporting civilian and military mobility in the country, and across Europe.

That figure also includes a previous €600 million agreement with BGK to co-finance the construction of the S74 expressway, as well as an agreement with Poland’s State Treasury worth €275 million to support budgetary expenditures supporting the Polish National Roads Resilience Programme until 2030. An important goal of this programme is to make road infrastructure more resilient to the effects of climate change. The total EIB spending on road development in Poland in 2025 significantly exceeds the average of recent years.

“The EIB’s strong commitment to developing and strengthening Poland’s transport network is improving the flow of goods and traveller safety, supporting the dynamic growth of different regions and the country as a whole, as well as allowing for better organisation of international traffic. Alongside these benefits, strategic road investments can also support military mobility. Thanks to an innovative approach, we can also address challenges related to climate change. Through our long-standing partnership with BGK, we are financing crucial investments the economy and security of Poland and the entire European Union,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

Four sections will be added to the S17 roadway between Piaski and Hrebenne to connect Warsaw with the border of Ukraine. The works will cover all road infrastructure, including multi-level junctions, access roads, noise barriers and service areas.

“EIB financing enables BGK to fulfil one of our most important missions – supporting investments that strengthen the country’s competitiveness and security. The S17 is a key transport corridor linking Poland with Ukraine. Expanding it will improve the flow of goods and people, while facilitating military mobility on the eastern flank. It is this type of long-term, strategic project serving the whole economy that best illustrates the role played by Poland’s development bank,” said Maciej Kliś, Vice President of the BGK Management Board.

The scale of EIB involvement in modernising and expanding Poland’s transport network amounts to nearly €35 billion, representing around one-third of the bank’s total investment in the country. Combined with rail investments, EIB spending on transport infrastructure in Poland has reached nearly €2.5 billion in 2025. Cooperation with BGK on road construction encompasses 49 projects to date – including the financing agreement for the S74, one of the largest of its kind.

In addition to long-term financing, the EIB also offers advisory services, which form an important part of the agreement signed in July this year with the State Treasury to increase the load-bearing capacity of national roads and their resilience to climate change. Financial support and technical assistance will enable GDDKiA to renovate up to 125 km of national roads, including repairing bridges and adapting drainage systems to heavier rainfall to prevent flooding.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank is an EU body created to finance investments that serve EU political objectives. Owned by the Member States, it is tasked with providing long-term loans aligned with eight core priorities. It works for a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world, by supporting investments in climate and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, economic and territorial cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure development, and the capital markets union.

In 2024 the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed new financing agreements worth nearly €89 billion. These supported more than 900 high-impact projects that will boost Europe’s economic competitiveness and security. Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion policy regions, where per capita income is below the EU average. In Poland, the EIB Group invested €5.7 billion last year.