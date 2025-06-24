Spain: EIB and Andalusia regional government sign €133 million loan to finance projects in education, healthcare, labour inclusion, the energy transition, sustainable transport and digitalisation in Andalusia

EIB

The loan will co-finance projects included in the 2021-2027 plan of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and other EU funds.

The EIB loan will enable the Andalusia regional government to co-finance projects in various provinces of the region, from healthcare and education infrastructure improvement to sustainable urban transport and digitalisation.

The agreement highlights efforts to promote economic, social and territorial cohesion, one of the EIB Group’s cross-cutting strategic priorities.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €133 million loan with the Andalusia regional government (the Junta de Andalucía) to co-finance social, green and digital investment in the Spanish region. The EIB loan and co-financing from the Junta de Andalucía will make it possible to back projects contributing to the dual green and digital transition, social infrastructure development, jobs and training, and cohesion in Andalusia.

The loan is part of the EU operational programme for cohesion policy funding 2021-2027, particularly the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) and the Just Transition Fund.

The loan will co-finance projects in various provinces of the autonomous community, including the renovation and improvement of infrastructure like hospitals, health centres, music conservatories or primary and secondary schools where climate change adaptation works will also be undertaken; job incentives, training and labour inclusion; support for research, development and innovation in universities; and digitalisation, sustainable urban mobility and energy transition projects.

The agreement highlights the commitment of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) to economic, social and territorial cohesion, which is one of the cross-cutting priorities set out in the Group’s strategic roadmap for 2024-2027. All the projects will be implemented in Andalusia, which is considered to be a cohesion region by the European Union.

This is the third loan signed by the Junta de Andalucía and the EIB under the 2021-2027 plan of the European Regional Development Fund, with the first €195 million loan being signed in December 2022, and the second €215 million loan signed in April 2024.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed €12.3 billion of new financing for more than 100 high-impact projects in 2024. This financing is contributing to the green and digital transition , economic growth, competitiveness and improved services for citizens in Spain.

