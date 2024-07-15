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Description

This report analyses the EIB Group’s activity in cohesion regions in 2023, with particular emphasis on targeted social investments in key systemic enablers in those regions, such as access to essential services (e.g. inclusive healthcare and education, social and affordable housing), digital connectivity and the growth of mid-caps and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the latter with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs and youth.

The Group’s support for economic, social and territorial cohesion is presented in relation to its policy objectives, activity sectors, countries of operation, contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and sector-specific project outcomes.

While acknowledging convergence between countries, the report’s essay section observes an increasing heterogeneity at the regional level. It also provides insights into key barriers to cohesion and illustrates how targeted social investments can help unlock regional labour potential. A selection of case studies showcases the significant social impact that the European Investment Bank Group has achieved through the use of its full range of financial and technical expertise.

Please see our related story: EIB Group activities in EU cohesion regions 2023