Close to 200 billion of investment mobilised with EIB Advisory’s support in 2024

The European Investment Bank Group’s advisory services are helping projects get off the ground worldwide and have contributed to mobilising close to €200 billion of investment in 2024, according to the annual EIB Advisory Report released today. Advisory staff work with clients to prepare projects, support strategic planning and market development, and offer training to the public and private sectors.

In 2024, the demand for EIB Group advisory services continued to be especially high in Southern and Eastern Europe. Most advisory assignments targeted cohesion regions, with an increased focus on climate adaptation, environmental sustainability, innovation and digitalisation. In total, EIB Advisory worked on more than 500 new advisory assignments in 2024 and managed around 1,430 ongoing advisory assignments.

Beyond the European Union, EIB Advisory helps clients of EIB Global, the international arm of the European Investment Bank, to identify and prepare projects. In 2024, advisory assignments helped to rebuild infrastructure in Ukraine, supported growth in the Western Balkans, encouraged deeper partnerships with countries close to the European Union, and promoted sustainable investments to meet the Global Gateway agenda in developing countries.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño commented: “Our advisory services are helping to unlock investments that make a real difference across all regions - for people, economies and the environment. Providing the right advice and supporting our local partners to get projects off the ground is a vital part of our work at the EIB Group.”

The report presents EIB Advisory work for each of the EIB Group’s eight core strategic priorities and provides a series of case studies. The report is available in digital format here.