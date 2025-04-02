Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close to 200 billion of investment mobilised with EIB Advisory’s support in 2024

2 April 2025

The European Investment Bank Group’s advisory services are helping projects get off the ground worldwide and have contributed to mobilising close to €200 billion of investment in 2024, according to the annual EIB Advisory Report released today. Advisory staff work with clients to prepare projects, support strategic planning and market development, and offer training to the public and private sectors.

In 2024, the demand for EIB Group advisory services continued to be especially high in Southern and Eastern Europe. Most advisory assignments targeted cohesion regions, with an increased focus on climate adaptation, environmental sustainability, innovation and digitalisation. In total, EIB Advisory worked on more than 500 new advisory assignments in 2024 and managed around 1,430 ongoing advisory assignments.

Beyond the European Union, EIB Advisory helps clients of EIB Global, the international arm of the European Investment Bank, to identify and prepare projects. In 2024, advisory assignments helped to rebuild infrastructure in Ukraine, supported growth in the Western Balkans, encouraged deeper partnerships with countries close to the European Union, and promoted sustainable investments to meet the Global Gateway agenda in developing countries.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño commented: “Our advisory services are helping to unlock investments that make a real difference across all regions - for people, economies and the environment. Providing the right advice and  supporting our local partners to get projects off the ground is a vital part of our work at the EIB Group.”

The report presents EIB Advisory work for each of the EIB Group’s eight core strategic priorities and provides a series of case studies. The report is available in digital format here.

5 June 2025

EIB Group takes part in International Social Housing Festival in Dublin

This week, a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group attended the International Social Housing Festival in Dublin to highlight our support for the housing sector.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
18 March 2025

EIB Global helps improve air traffic control system in Serbia and Montenegro

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) will provide a €25 million loan to upgrade the air navigation control system in Serbia and Montenegro. State-of-the-art equipment and software will enable SMATSA, the air navigation service provider in both countries, to implement the highest operational and safety standards, ensuring interoperability and optimising flight routes. The project aims to make air traffic management over Serbia and Montenegro more efficient, improving safety and delivering environmental benefits to European air travel.

Transport Air transport Airport Montenegro Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
14 November 2024

JASPERS, delivered by EIB Advisory, supports investments of over €356 billion since 2005

On 14 November 2024, JASPERS – the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions – held its annual stakeholders meeting in Brussels. Since its creation in 2005, JASPERS has completed more than 2 300 assignments in 33 beneficiary countries and is a key provider of advisory services by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Commission. To date, JASPERS’ work has enabled investments worth over €356 billion in water, sustainable transport, climate action, environmental protection, innovation, healthcare, energy and other important areas.