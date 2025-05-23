Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms

23 May 2025
Equinor
  • European Investment Bank is the largest lender by far to Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms developed by Norway’s Equinor and Poland’s Polenergia.
  • The two large-scale farms in the Baltic Sea will produce enough energy to power two million homes.
  • Third major renewables investment in Poland this year highlights the EU climate bank’s leading role in driving energy transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed an agreement to provide €700 million for the construction of two large-scale offshore wind farms developed by Norway’s Equinor and Poland’s Polenergia off the Polish coast of the Baltic Sea. The twin Bałtyk 2 and Baltyk 3 wind farms will have a shared capacity of 1.44 GW and are expected to go online fully in 2028.

“Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are important projects for Poland’s decarbonisation plans as they will produce enough clean electricity to meet annual demand of two million households. The European Investment Bank has provided €350 million for each wind farm, which makes us the biggest lender by far among some 30 financial institutions involved,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “This is the EIB’s third major renewables investment in Poland only this year and our third financing for Polish offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea in general, which highlights our dedication to developing green energy in Poland as a prerequisite for both economic competitiveness and security.”

Located some 30 kilometres off the Polish coastal towns of Ustka and Łeba, the two fixed-bottom wind farms will consist of a hundred wind turbines of 14.4 MW each. Primarily supplied by European companies, the joint venture between Equinor, a leading international player in the offshore wind sector, and Poland’s largest private energy group Polenergia will also contribute to modern development of the EU’s cohesion regions.

Background information  

EIB  
The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. In Poland, the EIB Group invested €5.7 billion euros last year, nearly half of which went to climate and environment projects, including energy transition.

A trusted partner of the multifaceted energy transition in Poland, the EIB made a leading contribution earlier this year to the development of another offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, Baltica 2, the EU’s largest such wind park to date. In 2023, the EIB also financed Poland’s first offshore wind farm.

InvestEU
The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
©Equinor
Download original
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
©Equinor
Download original
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
Poland: EIB extends €700 million for development of two major new offshore wind farms
©Equinor
Download original
Logo
European Commission
Logo
©European Commission
Download original

Contact

Gabriela Baczyńska

Press Office

Reference

2025-217-EN

Share

Related tags

  • wind energy
  • climate
  • renewable energy
  • InvestEU
  • energy efficiency
  • management committee
  • Teresa Czerwińska
Show more Show less

More press releases
23 November 2011

United Kingdom: EIB to fund world’s largest operational offshore wind farm

With 100 wind turbines, each 115m tall, and a generating capacity of 300MW, the Thanet Offshore Wind Farm is the largest offshore wind farm operating anywhere in the world. Inaugurated in September 2010, it is an important step in enabling the United Kingdom to achieve renewable energy targets and generating 15% of energy needs from renewable sources by 2020.

Circular economy United Kingdom Global development Climate and environment Energy
20 September 2023

Poland: InvestEU – EIB supports one of the world’s largest wind farms with €610 million in financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement to co-finance the construction of Poland’s first offshore wind farm — one of the largest in the world — with a loan of up to €610 million. The project will be completed by a consortium led by the LLC Baltic Power. This flagship investment will help accelerate Poland’s decarbonisation and boost energy security. €350 million if it are backed by the InvestEU programme, which aims to mobilise investment for EU policy priorities, including the green transition.

InvestEU REPowerEU Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Germany Denmark Poland European Union Social and territorial cohesion Energy
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.