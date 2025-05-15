EIB Group approves €9.1 billion in new financing to strengthen Europe’s security and defence, tech leadership and critical infrastructure

EIB

EIB Board backs defence and security research and development as well as transport, energy, water and education projects.

EIF invests into Europe’s first private credit fund devoted to defence.

EIF Board also approves new investment in deep tech mega fund.

The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) approved new operations totalling €9.1 billion to strengthen Europe’s security and defence, tech leadership and critical infrastructure.

"We continue stepping up investments in cutting-edge security and defence technologies and innovative businesses,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “Our priority is clear: to support transformative projects that drive forward European technological leadership."

The EIF Board approved an investment in the first European private credit fund exclusively dedicated to the security and defence sector. Backed by the InvestEU Defence Equity facility, the new fund will provide tailor-made debt financing to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small Mid-Caps scale their activity in the European sector’s supply chain.

Tech champions and talent

In addition, the EIF approved its 13th investment under the European Tech Champions Initiative in a mega fund that focuses on scaling-up technology investments across Europe including deep and green tech.

Furthermore, the EIF invested for the first time in an acquisition entrepreneurship fund in Italy. The Italian fund will serve as a bridge between high-potential entrepreneurial talent and established SMEs in need of succession, enabling structured buy-ins that aim to revitalise businesses and preserve local employment.

This initiative reflects a broader shift across Europe, where acquisition entrepreneurship is emerging as a powerful tool to address the succession gap and support economic resilience through continuity.

The EIB Group is finalising its TechEU initiative, which will become the largest financing programme to date in support of innovation and tech leadership, attracting talent, capital and investment in Europe.

Transport and energy security

The EIB Board also approved €2.6 billion for transport projects including the purchase of new regional passenger trains in Germany and the construction in the Czech Republic of a rail connection between Prague and the city airport.

In Spain, the EIB backed the expansion of the port of Malaga to increase capacity, build a new multipurpose maritime terminal and border inspection facility for cargo and provide power for vessels in all terminals.

Energy projects approved total €2 billion.

New energy financing includes the construction of four large-scale photovoltaic plants in Spain and an onshore wind farm in Greece. Also planned is financing to support the integration of renewable energy into electricity networks in France and to upgrade municipal energy networks in Germany.

European firms will also benefit from new financing to support research and development by companies in Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Spain, the first InvestEU guarantee agreement to unlock lending for Cypriot SMEs and a business-financing initiative with a partner bank in Poland.

Global partnerships

New financing to support reconstruction and the basic needs of displaced people in Armenia and electricity integration across central America was also endorsed by the EIB Board. In addition, the Board backed business financing initiatives in Uganda, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. We finance investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

By fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union targets cohesion regions, where income per capita is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments supports climate action and environmental sustainability.

