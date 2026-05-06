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EIB Group: key statutory figures

European Investment Bank European Investment Fund
Activity in 2025 in € million
Projects approved 103 334
European Union 91 711
Partner countries 11 623
   
Signatures 86 037
European Union 76 659
Partner countries 9 378
   
Disbursements 59 338
European Union 52 936
Partner countries 6 402
   

 

Situation as at 31.12.2025 in € million
Outstandings  
Loans disbursed 459 176
Loans to be disbursed 136 219
Debt evidenced by certificates 431 703
   
Own funds 86 326
Balance sheet total 550 838
Net profit for year 2 725
Subscribed capital 248 796
of which called up 22 191
Activity in 2023 in € million
Signatures 14 908.8
Equity signatures 5 639.7
Guarantee signatures (*) 9 114.3
Microfinance signatures 154.8

 

Situation as at 31.12.2023 in € million
Portfolio 91 685.4
Private equity assets under management 31 417.1
Guarantee exposure (*) 59 219.3
Microfinance 1 049

 

Situation as at 31.12.2023 in € million
Balance sheet total 6 553.9
Net profit for year 233.7
Subscribed capital 7 370
of which called up 1 474

(*) maximum liability

In the spotlight

6 May 2026

Financial report 2025

In 2025, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €86 billion. This report includes the 2025 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.

30 January 2025

The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027

The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.

28 May 2024

Financing and borrowing activities 2023

This report lays out the European Investment Bank’s public policy goals and details its investments in the projects that support them. It provides a breakdown of all projects signed in 2023 within the European Union and beyond.