EIB Group: key statutory figures

|Activity in 2025
|in € million
|Projects approved
|103 334
|European Union
|91 711
|Partner countries
|11 623
|Signatures
|86 037
|European Union
|76 659
|Partner countries
|9 378
|Disbursements
|59 338
|European Union
|52 936
|Partner countries
|6 402
|Situation as at 31.12.2025
|in € million
|Outstandings
|Loans disbursed
|459 176
|Loans to be disbursed
|136 219
|Debt evidenced by certificates
|431 703
|Own funds
|86 326
|Balance sheet total
|550 838
|Net profit for year
|2 725
|Subscribed capital
|248 796
|of which called up
|22 191
|Activity in 2023
|in € million
|Signatures
|14 908.8
|Equity signatures
|5 639.7
|Guarantee signatures (*)
|9 114.3
|Microfinance signatures
|154.8
|Situation as at 31.12.2023
|in € million
|Portfolio
|91 685.4
|Private equity assets under management
|31 417.1
|Guarantee exposure (*)
|59 219.3
|Microfinance
|1 049
|Situation as at 31.12.2023
|in € million
|Balance sheet total
|6 553.9
|Net profit for year
|233.7
|Subscribed capital
|7 370
|of which called up
|1 474
(*) maximum liability
In the spotlight
Financial report 2025
In 2025, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €86 billion. This report includes the 2025 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027
The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.
Financing and borrowing activities 2023
This report lays out the European Investment Bank’s public policy goals and details its investments in the projects that support them. It provides a breakdown of all projects signed in 2023 within the European Union and beyond.