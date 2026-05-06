  • Publication information

    6 May 2026

    328 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-6174-2 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/1040110

PDF (EN)

Description

In 2025, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €86 billion.

This report includes the 2025 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.