  • Publication information

    17 May 2011

    DOI: 10.2867/27020

Description

The EIB Group’s 2010 Annual Report consists of four separate volumes:

  1. the Activity Report, presenting the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects;
  2. the Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB, the EIB Group (under IFRS and EU Directives) and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes;
  3. the Statistical Report, presenting in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2010, together with a list of the EIF’s projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years;
  4. the Corporate Responsibility Report, presenting detailed information on corporate responsibility practices.