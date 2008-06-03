Description
The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility, the FEMIP Trust Fund and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes.
Contents:
- Message from the President
- EIB Statutory Bodies
- EIB Financing Activity
- EIB Borrowing Activity
- EIB Treasury Activity
- EIF Statutory Bodies
- EIF Activity
- Audit and Control
- EIB Group
- Consolidated Results for the Year
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB
- Results for the Year
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- Investment Facility
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- FEMIP Trust Fund
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIF
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Board
- Financial Statements
- Addresses
