Description
In 2017, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to EUR 69.9 billion, slightly lower than the EUR 76.4 billion of 2016.Contents:
- Highlights 2017
- Preface
- EIB Statutory Bodies
- Audit and control
- EIB statements and audit report
- EIB Group statements and audit report
