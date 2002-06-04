Description
The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, along with the related explanatory annexes.
Contents:
- Message from the President
- EIB Governing Bodies
- EIB Lending Activity
- EIB Borrowing Activity
- EIF Governing Bodies
- EIF Activity
- EIB Group
- Financial Statements
- Results for the Year
- Report of the Auditor
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB
- Financial Statements
- Liquidity Management
- Liquidity Management Results
- Results for the Year
- Report of the Auditor
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIF
- Financial Statements
- Results for the Year
- Report of the Auditor
- Report of the Audit Board
- Control and Evaluation
- Addresses
