  • Publication information

    7 Jun 2005

Description

The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Message from the President
  • EIB Governing Bodies
  • Lending Activity
  • EIB Borrowing Activity
  • EIF Governing Bodies
  • European Investment Fund Activity
  • EIB Group
    • Financial Statements
    • Results for the Year
    • Report of the Auditor
    • The Audit Committee
  • EIB
    • Financial Statements
    • Liquidity Management
    • Liquidity Management Results
    • Risk Management
    • Results for the Year
    • Report of the Auditor
    • The Audit Committee
  • Investment Facility
    • Financial Statements
    • Report of the Auditor
    • The Audit Committee
  • EIF
    • Financial Statements
    • Results for the Year
    • Independent Auditor’s report
    • Report of the Audit Board
  • Control and Evaluation
  • EIB Group Addresses