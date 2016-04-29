PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Financial Report presents the financial statements of the EIB, the EIB Group (under IFRS and EU Directives) along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Highlights 2015
  • Preface
  • Borrowing Activities in 2015
  • Treasury Activities in 2015
  • EIB Statutory Bodies
  • Audit and control
  • EIB
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB Group (EU Directives)
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB Group (IFRS)
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee