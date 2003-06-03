  • Publication information

    3 Jun 2003

Description

The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Message from the President
  • EIB Governing Bodies
  • EIB Lending Activity
  • EIB Borrowing Activity
  • EIF Governing Bodies
  • EIF Activity
  • EIB Group
    • Financial Statements
    • Results for the Year
    • Report of the Auditor
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB
    • Financial Statements
    • Liquidity Management
    • Liquidity Management Results
    • Risk Management
    • Results for the Year
    • Report of the Auditor
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
    • Financial Statements as at 1st January 2003
  • EIF
    • Financial Statements
    • Results for the Year
    • Report of the Auditor
    • Report of the Audit Board
  • Control and Evaluation
  • Addresse