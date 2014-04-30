Description
The Financial Report presents the financial statements of the EIB, the EIB Group (under IFRS and EU Directives) along with the related explanatory annexes.
Contents:
- Highlights 2013
- Preface
- Borrowing Activities
- EIB Treasury Activity
- EIB Statutory Bodies
- Audit and Control
- EIB
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB Group (EU Directives)
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB Group (IFRS)
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
