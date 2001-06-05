Description
The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, along with the related explanatory annexes.
Contents:
- Message from the President
- Presentation of EIB Group
- Lending activity
- Borrowing activity
- EIB Group liquidity management
- EIB Group liquidity management results
- EIB Group financial statements
- Report of the Auditor
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB results for the year
- EIB financial statements
- Report of the Auditor
- Statement by the Audit Committee
All editions of this publication
- Financial Report 2023
- Financial Report 2022
- EIB Financial Report 2021
- EIB Financial Report 2020
- EIB Financial Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Financial Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Financial Report 2017
- 2016 Financial Report
- 2015 Financial Report
- 2014 Financial Report
- Financial Report 2013
- Financial Report 2012
- Financial Report 2011
- Financial Report 2008
- Financial Report 2007
- Financial Report 2006
- Financial Report 2005
- Financial Report 2004
- Financial Report 2003
- Financial Report 2002
- Financial Report 2001
- Annual Report 2010 – "Financial" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Financial" volume