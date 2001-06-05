  • Publication information

    5 Jun 2001

Description

The Financial Report presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Message from the President
  • Presentation of EIB Group
  • Lending activity
  • Borrowing activity
  • EIB Group liquidity management
  • EIB Group liquidity management results
  • EIB Group financial statements
  • Report of the Auditor
  • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB results for the year
  • EIB financial statements
  • Report of the Auditor
  • Statement by the Audit Committee