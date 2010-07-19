Description
The EIB Group's 2009 Annual Report consists of three separate volumes:
- The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects;
- the Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility, the FEMIP Trust Fund, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes;
- The Statistical Report presenting in list form the projects financed, and the borrowings undertaken, by the EIB in 2009 together with a listing of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.
Please note the following corrigenda to the printed version of the EIB Group’s Financial Report for 2009.
The on-line version on our website is no longer affected.
All editions of this publication
- Financial Report 2023
- Financial Report 2022
- EIB Financial Report 2021
- EIB Financial Report 2020
- EIB Financial Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Financial Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Financial Report 2017
- 2016 Financial Report
- 2015 Financial Report
- 2014 Financial Report
- Financial Report 2013
- Financial Report 2012
- Financial Report 2011
- Financial Report 2008
- Financial Report 2007
- Financial Report 2006
- Financial Report 2005
- Financial Report 2004
- Financial Report 2003
- Financial Report 2002
- Financial Report 2001
- Financial Report 2000
- Annual Report 2010 – "Financial" volume