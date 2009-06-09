  • Publication information

    9 Jun 2009

Description

The Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility, the FEMIP Trust Fund, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Message from the President
  • EIB Statutory Bodies
  • EIF Statutory Bodies
  • EIB Financing Activity
  • EIB Borrowing Activity
  • EIB Treasury Activity
  • EIF Activity
  • Audit and Control
  • EIB Group
    • Consolidated Results for the Year
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB
    • Results for the Year
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • Investment Facility
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • FEMIP Trust Fund
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIF
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Board
    • Financial Statements
  • EIB Group Addresses