Description
The Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB Group, the EIB, the Cotonou Investment Facility, the FEMIP Trust Fund, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes.
Contents:
- Message from the President
- EIB Statutory Bodies
- EIF Statutory Bodies
- EIB Financing Activity
- EIB Borrowing Activity
- EIB Treasury Activity
- EIF Activity
- Audit and Control
- EIB Group
- Consolidated Results for the Year
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIB
- Results for the Year
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- Investment Facility
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- FEMIP Trust Fund
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- Financial Statements
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Committee
- EIF
- Independent Auditor’s Report
- Statement by the Audit Board
- Financial Statements
- EIB Group Addresses
