  • Publication information

    27 Apr 2012

    DOI: 10.2867/4892

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Financial Report presents the financial statements of the EIB, the EIB Group (under IFRS and EU Directives) along with the related explanatory annexes.

Contents:

  • Preface
  • EIB Statutory Bodies
  • EIF Statutory Bodies
  • EIB Financing Activity
  • Borrowing Activities in 2011
  • EIB Treasury Activity
  • EIF Activity
  • Audit and Control
  • EIB
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB Group (EU Directives)
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee
  • EIB Group (IFRS)
    • Financial Statements
    • Independent Auditor’s Report
    • Statement by the Audit Committee