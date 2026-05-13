Description
Are you receiving support from the EIB Group? Use this opportunity to showcase your products' impact and the benefits it brings to people, communities and the economy.
Acknowledging the EIB Group support helps you to:
- benefit from association with a trusted, high-profile institution and reinforce confidence among your clients and stakeholders,
- show the public how the European Union supports impactful projects,
- strengthen your project's visibility throughout the life cycle.
Visibility guidelines for intermediaries of EIB Group-financed projects
Are you receiving support from the EIB Group? Use this opportunity to showcase your products' impact and the benefits it brings to people, communities and the economy.