Our offices

With its headquarters in Luxembourg, the European Investment Bank also has offices in the different regions in which it operates. These play a key role in cultivating relations between the EIB and its public and private sector customers and in strengthening cooperation with local institutions and partners.
Austria
Mattiellistraße 2-4
1040 Wien
+43 15053676
Permanent representation to the EU
Rond-Point Robert Schuman, 6
1040 Bruxelles / Brussel
+32 27124111
Bulgaria
9 Moskovska Street
1000 Sofia
+359 29077900
Croatia
Hektorovićeva 2
10000 Zagreb
+385 16448208
Cyprus
Labs Tower
Foti Pitta 4
CY-1065 Nicosia
Czechia
Palac DUNAJ
Národní 10
110 00 Prague 1
+420 229 010 193
Denmark
Frederiksborggade 15
1360 København K
+45 88745263
Estonia
Rotermann Spaces
Rotermanni tn 6-2nd floor
10111 Tallinn
Finland
Aleksanterinkatu 46C
FI-00101 Helsinki
+358 968232100
France
6 rue Ménars
75002 Paris
Germany
Lennéstraße 11
10785 Berlin
+49 30590047900
Greece
60 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue
115 28 Athens
+30 2146879600
Hungary
Széchenyi István tér 7-8
1051 Budapest
+36 18037844
Ireland
NTMA Building - Treasury Dock
North Wall Quay
D01 A9T8 Dublin 1
Italy
Via Sardegna 40
00187 Roma
+39 0647191
Latvia
Novira Plaza
Marijas iela 2a, Centra rajons
LV-1050 Rīga
Lithuania
Liejyklos g. 8
LT-01121 Vilnius
+370 52327400
EIB Headquarters
98-100, boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-2950 Luxembourg
+352 43791
Malta
Dragonara Business Centre
Dragonara Road - STJ 06 - St Julians Triq Dragunara
STJ 3141 St Julian's
The Netherlands
Gustav Mahlerlaan
1212 1081 LA Amsterdam
+31 20 854 61 00
Poland
Plac Piłsudskiego 1
-00-078 Warszawa
+48 223100500
Portugal
Avenida da Liberdade, 190 - 4°. A
1250-147 Lisboa
+351 213428989
Romania
Strada Vasile Lascăr 31, Sector 2.
020492 Bucureşti
+40 212086400
Slovakia
House of Europe
Palisády 29
811 06 Bratislava
+421 222112120
Slovenia
Trg republike 3
SI-1000 Ljubljana
+386 13206240
Spain
Calle José Ortega y Gasset, 29
28006 Madrid
+34 914311340
Sweden
Hamngatan 13
111 47 Stockholm
+46 854082222
Albania
Rruga Papa Gjon Pali II
Tirana
+355 42228320
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Skenderija 3a
71000 Sarajevo
+387 33254792
EIB regional representation for the South Caucasus
64B Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue
0179 Tbilisi
+995 322364364-166
Moldova
Mitropolit Petru Movilă 10
MD-2004 Chișinău
+373 22807277
EIB regional hub for the Western Balkans
Vladimira Popovića 38-40
11070 Beograd
+381 1131217-56
+381 113121929
Türkiye
Uğur Mumcu Caddesi No 88 – Zemin Kat, Gaziosmanpaşa
TR-06700 Ankara
+90 31240560-50
+90 3124374327
Türkiye
Büyükdere Caddesi No:199, 24th floor. Levent
TR-34394 Istanbul
+90 2123179010
+90 2122697777
EIB regional hub for Eastern Europe
101 Volodymyrska Street
UA-01033 Kyiv
+380 443908018
North Macedonia
Sv. Kiril i Metodij 52b
1000 Skopje
+389 23248517
EIB regional hub for the Western Balkans
Vladimira Popovića 38-40
11070 Beograd
+381 1131217-56
+381 113121929
EIB regional hub for North Africa and the Near East
2005 C Corniche El Nil, Ramlet Boulak
11221 Cairo
+20 224619890
+20 224619891
Office of the EIB representative for the West Bank and Gaza
PO Box 22207
9720982 Jerusalem
+972 544381882
Jordan
Princess Basma Street, North Abdoun, PO Box 852099
11185 Amman
+962 64607000-165
Lebanon
City Hill bloc 61-10, Zokak El Blat, Rue Barbir. PO Box. 11-4008 - Riad El Solh
1107 2150 Beirut
+961 1956900
Morocco
Avenue Attine
10100 Hay Riad Rabat
+212 537565460
+212 537565393
EIB regional representation to Tunisia and Algeria
Rue du Lac Windermere
1053 Les Berges du Lac Tunis
+216 71118900
+216 71280998
EIB regional representation in Yaoundé for Central Africa
1068 rue Onambélé Nkou. Quartier Nlongkak. BP 847
Yaoundé
+237 699416665
EIB regional hub for West and Central Africa
Avenue Terrasson de Fougères
01 BP 7811 Abidjan 01
+225 2720318391
Ethiopia
Cape Verde Road. Bole subcity, Kebele 03
PO Box 5570 Addis Ababa
+251 116612511-239
+251 116612877
EIB regional hub for East Africa
115, Waiyaki way, Westlands, PO Box 40193
KE-00100 Nairobi
+254 202735260
+254 202713278
EIB regional representation in Dakar for Senegal, Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania
12, Avenue Hassan II
Dakar
+221 338891100-4337
+221 338236885
EIB regional hub for Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean
Park Lane West
194 Bancor Avenue Waterkloof Glen Ext. 2
Pretoria, 0181
+27 124250460
+27 124250470
Barbados
Hastings Main Road, Christ Church
BB15156 Bridgetown
+1246 4348550
Brazil
St. de Habitações Individuais Sul EQL 6/8 Lote B – Lago Sul
71620 420 Brasília, DF
+55 6121043122
EIB regional representation for Latin America
Calle 116 número 7-15, interior 2, piso 5.
Bogotá
+57 6017477313
EIB regional representation for the Caribbean
Calle César Nicolás Penson 85A, esq. Leopoldo Navarro.
Santo Domingo
+1809 4734496
+1809 4734031
EIB regional representation to China and Mongolia
Qiankun Mansion, 6 Sanlitun Xiliujie, Chaoyang District.
100027 Beijing
+86 1084548051
+86 1084548094
EIB regional representation for South Asia
Shanti Niketan 5/5
110 021 New Delhi
+91 1166781919
+91 1166781955
EIB regional representation for Southeast Asia and the Pacific
Menara Astra 38th floor
Jalan Jendral Sudirman 5-6
10220 Jakarta
+62 2125546281
Fiji
Level 6, Tappoo City Complex
Corner of Scott & Usher Streets
Suva
+679 3313633
United Kingdom
125 Old Broad Street
EC2N 1AR London
+44 2073675950
United States
2175 K Street NW
20037 Washington, DC
+1 2027296042
United States
666 Third Avenue 31st floor
NY 10017 New York
+1 2122928651