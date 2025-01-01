Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Our offices

With its headquarters in Luxembourg, the European Investment Bank also has offices in the different regions in which it operates. These play a key role in cultivating relations between the EIB and its public and private sector customers and in strengthening cooperation with local institutions and partners.

 

European union

Austria

Mattiellistraße 2-4
1040 Wien

 +43 15053676

Find out more  

Permanent representation to the EU

Rond-Point Robert Schuman, 6
1040 Bruxelles / Brussel

 +32 27124111

Find out more  

Bulgaria

9 Moskovska Street
1000 Sofia

 +359 29077900

Find out more  

Croatia

Hektorovićeva 2
10000 Zagreb

 +385 16448208

Find out more  

Cyprus

Labs Tower
Foti Pitta 4
CY-1065 Nicosia

Find out more  

Czechia

Palac DUNAJ
Národní 10
110 00 Prague 1

 +420 229 010 193

Find out more  

Denmark

Frederiksborggade 15
1360 København K

 +45 88745263

Find out more  

Estonia

Rotermann Spaces
Rotermanni tn 6-2nd floor
10111 Tallinn

Find out more  

Finland

Aleksanterinkatu 46C
FI-00101 Helsinki

 +358 968232100

Find out more  

France

6 rue Ménars
75002 Paris

Find out more  

Germany

Lennéstraße 11
10785 Berlin

 +49 30590047900

Find out more  

Greece

60 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue
115 28 Athens

 +30 2146879600

Find out more  

Hungary

Széchenyi István tér 7-8
1051 Budapest

 +36 18037844

Find out more  

Ireland

NTMA Building - Treasury Dock
North Wall Quay
D01 A9T8 Dublin 1

Find out more  

Italy

Via Sardegna 40
00187 Roma

 +39 0647191

Find out more  

Latvia

Novira Plaza
Marijas iela 2a, Centra rajons
LV-1050 Rīga

Find out more  

Lithuania

Liejyklos g. 8
LT-01121 Vilnius

 +370 52327400

Find out more  

EIB Headquarters

98-100, boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-2950 Luxembourg

 +352 43791

Find out more  

Malta

Dragonara Business Centre
Dragonara Road - STJ 06 - St Julians Triq Dragunara
STJ 3141 St Julian's

Find out more  

The Netherlands

Gustav Mahlerlaan
1212 1081 LA Amsterdam

 +31 20 854 61 00

Find out more  

Poland

Plac Piłsudskiego 1
-00-078 Warszawa

 +48 223100500

Find out more  

Portugal

Avenida da Liberdade, 190 - 4°. A
1250-147 Lisboa

 +351 213428989

Find out more  

Romania

Strada Vasile Lascăr 31, Sector 2.
020492 Bucureşti

 +40 212086400

Find out more  

Slovakia

House of Europe
Palisády 29
811 06 Bratislava

 +421 222112120

Find out more  

Slovenia

Trg republike 3
SI-1000 Ljubljana

 +386 13206240

Find out more  

Spain

Calle José Ortega y Gasset, 29
28006 Madrid

 +34 914311340

Find out more  

Sweden

Hamngatan 13
111 47 Stockholm

 +46 854082222

Find out more  
EU Enlargement countries

Albania

Rruga Papa Gjon Pali II
Tirana

 +355 42228320

Find out more  

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Skenderija 3a
71000 Sarajevo

 +387 33254792

Find out more  

EIB regional representation for the South Caucasus

64B Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue
0179 Tbilisi

 +995 322364364-166

Find out more  

Moldova

Mitropolit Petru Movilă 10
MD-2004 Chișinău

 +373 22807277

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for the Western Balkans

Vladimira Popovića 38-40
11070 Beograd

 +381 1131217-56

 +381 113121929

Find out more  

Türkiye

Uğur Mumcu Caddesi No 88 – Zemin Kat, Gaziosmanpaşa
TR-06700 Ankara

 +90 31240560-50

 +90 3124374327

Find out more  

Türkiye

Büyükdere Caddesi No:199, 24th floor. Levent
TR-34394 Istanbul

 +90 2123179010

 +90 2122697777

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for Eastern Europe

101 Volodymyrska Street
UA-01033 Kyiv

 +380 443908018

Find out more  
Western Balkans

Albania

Rruga Papa Gjon Pali II
Tirana

 +355 42228320

Find out more  

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Skenderija 3a
71000 Sarajevo

 +387 33254792

Find out more  

North Macedonia

Sv. Kiril i Metodij 52b
1000 Skopje

 +389 23248517

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for the Western Balkans

Vladimira Popovića 38-40
11070 Beograd

 +381 1131217-56

 +381 113121929

Find out more  
Eastern neighbourhood

EIB regional representation for the South Caucasus

64B Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue
0179 Tbilisi

 +995 322364364-166

Find out more  

Moldova

Mitropolit Petru Movilă 10
MD-2004 Chișinău

 +373 22807277

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for Eastern Europe

101 Volodymyrska Street
UA-01033 Kyiv

 +380 443908018

Find out more  
Southern Neighbourhood

EIB regional hub for North Africa and the Near East

2005 C Corniche El Nil, Ramlet Boulak
11221 Cairo

 +20 224619890

 +20 224619891

Find out more  

Office of the EIB representative for the West Bank and Gaza

PO Box 22207
9720982 Jerusalem

 +972 544381882

Find out more  

Jordan

Princess Basma Street, North Abdoun, PO Box 852099
11185 Amman

 +962 64607000-165

Find out more  

Lebanon

City Hill bloc 61-10, Zokak El Blat, Rue Barbir. PO Box. 11-4008 - Riad El Solh
1107 2150 Beirut

 +961 1956900

Find out more  

Morocco

Avenue Attine
10100 Hay Riad Rabat

 +212 537565460

 +212 537565393

Find out more  

EIB regional representation to Tunisia and Algeria

Rue du Lac Windermere
1053 Les Berges du Lac Tunis

 +216 71118900

 +216 71280998

Find out more  
Sub-Saharan Africa

EIB regional representation in Yaoundé for Central Africa

1068 rue Onambélé Nkou. Quartier Nlongkak. BP 847
Yaoundé

 +237 699416665

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for West and Central Africa

Avenue Terrasson de Fougères
01 BP 7811 Abidjan 01

 +225 2720318391

Find out more  

Ethiopia

Cape Verde Road. Bole subcity, Kebele 03
PO Box 5570 Addis Ababa

 +251 116612511-239

 +251 116612877

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for East Africa

115, Waiyaki way, Westlands, PO Box 40193
KE-00100 Nairobi

 +254 202735260

 +254 202713278

Find out more  

EIB regional representation in Dakar for Senegal, Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania

12, Avenue Hassan II
Dakar

 +221 338891100-4337

 +221 338236885

Find out more  

EIB regional hub for Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean

Park Lane West
194 Bancor Avenue Waterkloof Glen Ext. 2
Pretoria, 0181 

 +27 124250460

 +27 124250470

Find out more  
Latin America and the Caribbean

Barbados

Hastings Main Road, Christ Church
BB15156 Bridgetown

 +1246 4348550

Find out more  

Brazil

St. de Habitações Individuais Sul EQL 6/8 Lote B – Lago Sul
71620 420 Brasília, DF

 +55 6121043122

Find out more  

EIB regional representation for Latin America

Calle 116 número 7-15, interior 2, piso 5.
Bogotá

 +57 6017477313

Find out more  

EIB regional representation for the Caribbean

Calle César Nicolás Penson 85A, esq. Leopoldo Navarro.
Santo Domingo

 +1809 4734496

 +1809 4734031

Find out more  
Asia and Pacific

EIB regional representation to China and Mongolia

Qiankun Mansion, 6 Sanlitun Xiliujie, Chaoyang District.
100027 Beijing

 +86 1084548051

 +86 1084548094

Find out more  

EIB regional representation for South Asia

Shanti Niketan 5/5
110 021 New Delhi

 +91 1166781919

 +91 1166781955

Find out more  

EIB regional representation for Southeast Asia and the Pacific

Menara Astra 38th floor
Jalan Jendral Sudirman 5-6
10220 Jakarta

 +62 2125546281

Find out more  

Fiji

Level 6, Tappoo City Complex
Corner of Scott & Usher Streets
Suva

 +679 3313633

Find out more  
UK

United Kingdom

125 Old Broad Street
EC2N 1AR London

 +44 2073675950

Find out more  
North America

United States

2175 K Street NW
20037 Washington, DC

 +1 2027296042

Find out more  

United States

666 Third Avenue 31st floor
NY 10017 New York

 +1 2122928651

Find out more  