The EIB Institute: partnering with universities

The EIB Institute (EIBI) supports higher education and research activities, mainly through grants or sponsorships (EIBURS, STAREBEI).

The EIBI fosters higher education through cooperation agreements with universities and research centres across Europe (London School of Economics, Sciences-Po, Université du Luxembourg, University College London, Collège d'Europe, SDA Bocconi…).

This entails conducting student consultancy projects (Capstones) on selected topics relevant to the EIB Group’s activities, organising courses on the EIB Group’s role, missions and activities and organising seminars and conferences with prominent speakers to encourage knowledge dissemination and innovative thinking about issues of particular concern to the EIB Group.

Since 2018, the EIBI has been organising the EIB Summer School, a 10 day programme for graduate students to learn about the core activities and responsibilities of the EIB Group (European Investment Bank, European Investment Fund, EIB Institute). It is organised every year in June/July in Luxembourg. All lecturers are EIB and EIF staff members who offer first-hand insights about the world’s largest multilateral lender and issuer that cannot be found in academic textbooks.

Discover EIB resources for learners and researchers on the Open Learning section.