National promotional banks act as financial intermediaries for EIB Group investments directed to small-scale projects. They channel our loans to businesses and local authorities in their home countries and collaborate with the European Investment Fund (EIF) in the implementation of its guarantee or equity mandates.
How do we cooperate?
Operational cooperation
As the EU bank, we rely on national promotional banks across the European Union in a number of areas. Considering their knowledge and access to local markets, promotional banks are crucial for achieving maximum reach and economic impact, especially in supporting small businesses.
Promotional banks also act as co-financiers or co-investors, either for individual schemes, investment platforms or investment vehicles. They make sure important projects that face difficulties in getting financing come to life.
Institutional cooperation
The EIB works together with national promotional banks on various international forums and through different organisations.
The NPB Task Force is the main forum for information and experience sharing. Established by the EIB in 2014, the Task Force has mainly supported the Investment Plan for Europe.
On 18 July 2019, the EIB along with five European national promotional banks and institutions launched the Joint Initiative on Circular Economy to support the development and implementation of circular economy projects and programmes in the European Union. This partnership will target at least €10 billion of investments over the period 2019 – 2023. Its aim is to prevent and eliminate waste, increase resource efficiency and foster innovation by promoting circularity in all sectors of the economy.
The EIB also works together with national promotional banks via numerous European or international clubs and associations:
- as a founding member of the Long Term Investors Club
- as a permanent observer of the European Association of Long-Term Investors
On request, we also cooperate with the following:
- European Association of Public Banks
- Network of European Financial Institutions for SME
- European Guarantee Institutions Association
Moreover, the EIB is in regular conversation with the largest European promotional banks discussing major political and economic challenges. These topics include climate finance, migration or regulatory issues.
The EIB is also involved in institutional dialogue with national promotional banks on bilateral basis, providing more in-depth exchanges of experiences on particular topics, including secondments of staff.
Relevant links and publications
- Regulation (EU) 2015/1017 on the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the European Investment Advisory Hub and the European Investment Project Portal
- EC Communication Working together for jobs and growth: The role of National Promotional Banks (NPBs) in supporting the Investment Plan for Europe
- Study of the EP Directorate-General on Internal Policies New Financial Instruments and the role of National Promotional Banks
