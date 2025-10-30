About

Spain first partnered with the EIB in 2004. As a contributing member of the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF), Spain provides development assistance to countries in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood. Spain has also pledged development assistance to the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF), which supports infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. Spain pledged €70 million to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. The country is also a contributor to the ACP Trust Fund, which promotes growth and prosperity in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.