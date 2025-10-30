Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Find out more about the trust funds

EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund FEMIP Trust Fund EU for Ukraine Fund
@Nicholas Lapite/EIB

Why partner with us

Donor partnerships provide an effective vehicle for donors looking to deliver sustained impact in developing countries. They enable donors to work with the EIB to unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places with additional support for targeted development outcomes. EIB activities outside the EU account for around one third of EU development aid. All contributions to EIB donor funds are considered Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible.

In the spotlight

30 October 2025

A dream from drips and drops

Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
3 April 2025

Winning the gum game

The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
15 October 2024

Financing food security will yield high returns

Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.