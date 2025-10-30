About

Ireland first became an EIB donor partner in 2005 when it pledged funds to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF). Ireland has committed a total of €1 million to this trust fund, which promotes infrastructures and private sector development in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood by providing project technical assistance, risk capital operations and capacity building. Ireland made a contribution to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. Ireland is also a contributor to the ACP Trust Fund, which promotes growth and prosperity in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.