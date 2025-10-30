About

Poland first partnered with the EIB in 2011. It made contributions to several EIB trust funds, such as the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), which provides project technical assistance in Eastern Partnership countries, and the Economic Resilience Initiative Fund (ERIF), a trust fund designed to boost economic resilience in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. Most recently, Poland made a contribution to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U) in order to support the country's recovery and reconstruction.