About
Romania became an EIB donor partner in 2019. As a contributor to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF), Romania finances projects that promote economic development and improve living standards in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood.
Donor partnerships provide an effective vehicle for donors looking to deliver sustained impact in developing countries. They also enable donors to work with the EIB to unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places with additional support for targeted development outcomes. EIB activities outside the EU account for around one third of EU development aid. All contributions to EIB donor funds are considered Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible.