The Netherlands is an EIB donor partner since 2005. The country provides development assistance to the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and sub-Saharan Africa via contributions to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) and the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF). More recently, the Netherlands and the EIB have collaborated to set up a Water Sector Fund (WSF) to support the development and implementation of sound water projects. In 2023, the Netherlands committed funds to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports the country's reconstruction and recovery.