About

Italy has been an EIB donor partner since 2004, when it contributed to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF). Through contributions to the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF), Italy has also supported development assistance to infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. The country is one of the largest contributors to the Economic Resilience Initiative Fund (ERIF), which finances operations in the Western Balkans and the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood. Most recently, Italy made a contribution to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.