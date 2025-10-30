About

Finland has been one of the EIB's donor partners since 2006. Finnish grants for the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) have funded technical assistance and risk capital operations for critical projects in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood. It is also providing financial support to infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa as a contributing member of the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF). Finland is also a contributor to the ACP Trust Fund, which promotes growth and prosperity in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, as well as to the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which supports the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.