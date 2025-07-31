Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

At a glance

 

Donor contributions to the Green Hydrogen Fund support green hydrogen infrastructure projects in developing countries and contribute towards the achievement of decarbonisation strategies:

459
m

Donor funds committed

>@DR
© DR

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy

Highlighted stories

13 June 2022

The safe road to hydrogen

Hydrogen could be the answer for the last mile of decarbonisation in sectors that use a lot of fossil fuel
Water, wastewater management Germany Chile Morocco Latin America and the Caribbean European Union Southern Neighbourhood Climate and environment
13 December 2021

‘A true climate bank’

The EU bank made substantial progress on implementing the Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its sustainability commitments in 2021 and developed new approaches to help hit climate targets
Climate and environment
30 November 2020

Green steel, circular steel

Big steelmaker ArcelorMittal uses an innovative steel technology that saves CO2 emissions–and turns them into useful bio fuel
Venture capital & equity Infrastructure Venture capital Climate Venture debt Decarbonisation Circular economy Belgium European Union Climate and environment

Donors

Germany