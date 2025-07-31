About

The Green Hydrogen Fund is an EIB trust fund set up to support green hydrogen infrastructure projects and that provide strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries, in view of preparing for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen. Donor contributions therefore support climate change mitigation and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Transforming the global energy system and industrial sectors is essential in the fight against climate change. Renewable energy has a great role to play in climate action, but it alone cannot meet the challenge posed by the need to decarbonise sectors such as the cement and chemical industries as well as air and sea transport. Green hydrogen has great potential to address this shortfall. With the support of the Green Hydrogen Fund, developing countries receive grant support for green hydrogen projects and the technical assistance needed to identify sustainable development pathways.