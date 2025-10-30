About
The European Commission is an EIB donor partner since 2005. It is EIB’s leading trust fund contributor, as well as being the largest contributor of grant resources to the EIB via regional EU blending facilities. The Commission is a co-founder of, and donor to, the award-winning EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF) that facilitates financing for complex infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. The Commission also supports projects in the EU’s Neighbourhood through its contributions to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) and the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF). In 2023, it made a contribution to the African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund (ACP Trust Fund).